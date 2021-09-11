shine.jpg

Mrs Nancy Lee shine born on November 21,1936, and passed on September 5, 2021.

Mrs. Shine was married to Mr. Julius Caesar shine for almost 68 years.

Mrs. Shine was a very wife/ military wife, mother, and grandmother.

She had 2 daughters... Gwendolyn m. Shine and Rita f. Jackson.

3 grandkids....clearance Jackson Jr., Shannon d. Shine, and Shaina r. Shine.

She leaves behind...her husband Mr. Julius Caesar shine, her daughter Gwendolyn shine and all 3 of her grandkids and family through out Louisiana and Texas.

Mrs shine was born in Minden Louisiana and was a long term resident of kings county.

She was loved by many and she was a fun loving and caring person.

She spent the majority of her free time helping the other military wife's out and taking care of her home, family and grandchildren who are well appreciative.

There will be no public service and the family can utilize all of the prayers that they can get.

