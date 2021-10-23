Mitsuo “Mits” Shiroyama passed away on October 7, 2021 in Camarillo CA. Mits was born February 19, 1924 in Selma CA and grew up on the family farm in Laton CA.
During World War II, he served in the Military Intelligence Service and was briefly stationed in Japan. He contracted tuberculosis and was sent home on a medical discharge.
Mits and Sumi were married in 1952 and he resumed farming in Hanford CA. Mits and Sumi raised peaches, nectarines and plums as well as two daughters Ona and Maya. He sold his farm at age 55 and traded his tractor for a golf cart.
Many mornings, Mits could be found at the golf course lining up for the first tee-time or taking care of his extensive vegetable garden or bonsai collection. When the temperatures started to rise, Mits retreated to his reclining chair and was often heard saying, I got it made in the shade.
He is survived by wife Sumi, daughters Ona and Maya, son-in-laws Bruce Tokumoto and Jim Ryugo, and many nieces and nephews.
A private Hanford Buddhist Church service will be held on Friday, October 29th followed by a public burial at Hanford Cemetery at 12:30 PM.
