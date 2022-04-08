Millie Williams passed away peacefully at the age of 89, with her children at her side. She died in the assisted living community that became her home late in life in Oakland, California on Saturday, March 12.
Millie was born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1933. Through a tour in the US Air Force and the GI Bill, Millie was the first in her family to earn a college degree; Millie graduated from the University of Hawaii in January 1958 with a Bachelor of Education degree. Through her service, Millie also met her husband of 53 years, Clarence Raymond Ray Williams. Millie met Ray in 1961 while he was stationed in Naha, Okinawa and she was assigned there as a teacher for the Navy. They maintained their romance, sometimes over great distances, and got married November 27, 1963 in San Jose, California. In 1965, Millie and Ray settled in Hanford, California where they raised their family; daughter, Lisa, born in 1972 and son, Kevin, born in 1974.
Millie obtained her teaching credential the same year she graduated from university; she began teaching elementary school in Hawaii and went on to teach both overseas and in other US states most notably Washington and California. She took great pride in being an educator and eventually earned a Masters degree in Education from California State University, Fresno. She also became a reading specialist, helping students with special needs learn to read. Millie's teaching career spanned an impressive 38 years.
With Hanford as their chosen hometown, Millie taught various elementary grades over the years at schools in the Hanford Elementary School District. She was also a reading specialist and taught the occasional community college course. Millie also pursued more recreational interests - she learned to fly and got her pilots license, and exercised her artistic side by getting active with the Kings Art Center. A number of her paintings and drawings hang in the homes of her family. Family was important to Millie, and she enjoyed visiting her adult children and taking vacations with them; she particularly liked to take an impromptu drive down to see her granddaughters in Southern California.
Millie and Ray enjoyed spending time with their friends at the Hanford Elks Lodge and the Noon Lions Club. Millie's favorite pastime, however, was to get together with her teacher friends. Later in life, much of her enjoyment came from going out with her girlfriends and catching a movie. Her friends claim Millie seemed to enjoy action movies the most.
Millie was preceded in death by husband Ray, and survived by daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Michael Wottrich; son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Kerry Williams; granddaughters Sophie, Ivy and Eliza Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Mayral Nakadomari; and, many nieces and nephews who looked to her for sage advice or a friendly ear. She was a friend and mentor to many but requested no memorial service be held. Instead, raise a glass and see a movie with friends in her honor. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances for Millie, please consider a small donation to the Alzheimer's Association: http://act.alz.org/goto/Millie_Williams
Millie's final wish was to return to her home state of Hawaii and be buried at sea. Her children will inter her remains in the ocean near Hawaii to honor this last request