Mike was born in Taft, CA son of Wilfred and Eleanor Stadtmiller. He served in the Navy on the USS Sarsfield (DD-837) during the Vietnam War. On June 21, 1969, Mike married Joan Patrich in Bakersfield, CA. Mike and Joan lived in Hanford, CA where Mike worked for Myers Brothers Well Drilling and Last Chance Ditch Company. In 1994 Mike moved to Billings, MT where he worked for Big Ditch and Cove Ditch until he retired in 2002. After his wife retired in 2010 they moved to Fishtail, MT.
Mike is survived by his wife, Joan Stadtmiller; his children Sharon Williams (Jonas) of Hanford, CA; Diane Miller of Visalia, CA; and Gary Stadtmiller (Robin) of Hanford CA; grandchildren Ashley Paddock (Shane) of Lemoore, CA; Kyle Young of Hanford, CA; Kayla Young of Hanford, CA; Erika Miller of Hanford, CA; Brooke Moss (Brandon) of Coarsegold, CA; and great-grandchildren Logan Diaz, Harper Paddock, and great -grandson due in July
No services are planned at this time. He will be warmly remembered by friends and family