Mike Perez Castro, 89, passed away in his home on Friday August 27, 2021 in Selma CA. He was born on Friday June 24, 1932 in Madera CA. and is the son of the late Miguel Castro & Julia P. Rojas.
Although Mike was considered to be a hardworking man his true devotion and commitment was to his family. Mike cherished visits from his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mike was a beloved father, husband, brother, uncle and Grandfather and was proud of his family that surrounded him with love.
Mike is survived in legacy by his son Mike Castro Jr. and wife Alicia, Daughter Terry Durazo and husband John, Son Pete Castro and wife Esther, Son Jessie Castro, and preceded in death by his wife Evangelina Castro and daughter Bridgette Castro. Mike was also preceded in death by sisters Amelia Castro, Virginia Cadena, Julia Salinas, Gloria Archuleta, and Rosie Reyna.
Mike is survived by Sisters Lupe G. Hernandez and Josephine Montez, 13 Grandchildren, Desire Castro, Pete Castro Jr., Ambrosia Castro, John Durazo Jr, Christopher Castro, Veronica Castro, Paul Durazo, James Durazo, Alex Lopez, Eric Lopez, Malia Castro, Jay Castro, Isabella Castro and 17 great grandchildren.
Mike enjoyed being home, listening to his music, maintaining his room full of collectibles or just sitting on the porch watching people go by. Mike will be missed by his family and many friends he made over the years.
A rosary will be held at the Thomas Marcom Funeral Home, 2345 McCall Ave. Selma, CA 93662 on Wednesday September 8th with the rosary starting at 6:00pm. On Thursday September 9th a 9:00am mass will be held at St. Josephs Catholic Church at 2441 Dockery Ave. Selma CA 93662 followed by the burial at 10:00am at Floral Memorial Park Cemetery.
Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Castro Family.
