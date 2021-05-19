Mike G Hernandez, 93 years old, from Corcoran, CA, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the California Veterans Home in Fresno, CA. Mike was born to Santiago and Francisca Hernandez on January 11, 1928, in Corcoran, CA .
Mike married the love of his life, the former Mary Lou Bravo on April 24, 1949. They had five children Ernest Hernandez (Oralia), Virginia Cavazos (Orland), Linda Meske (Marvin), Jimmie Hernandez (Susie) and Michael Hernandez, Jr., plus eleven grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Lou in the year 2008.
Mike was the youngest (and last living) of six siblings, Bartola Magana, Felipa Guerrero, Rita Amado, John Hernandez and Lupe Vasquez. Mike proudly served in the United States Army in 1946 and 1947 and was awarded a WWII Victory Medal. Growing up, Mike worked at various jobs, including having worked as a farm laborer in various areas of California, to working in Richmond as a pipefitter. After marrying Mary Lou, they operated a food truck that they drove to local cotton fields where they prepared and sold delicious food to the farmworkers. His work history also includes a job at Corcoran Milling Company, where he sewed 100-pound gunny sacks then manually loaded them onto a truck. The last position he held was as a Supervising Warehouse Worker during his years at JG Boswell Company. He spent a total of 30 years there and retired in 1986.
Mike LOVED to dance (and was good at it!), was an avid listener of various types of music, enjoyed his Bud Light, and would happily sing us songs from the 40s. He loved his children and grandchildren, loved growing Sago Palms and loved taking special care of Mary Lous beautiful rose bushes. Mike and his always cheerful smile will be greatly missed.
There will be an outdoor service on Friday, May 21, 2021, under the canopy behind Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 1404 Hanna Avenue in Corcoran. Rosary begins at 9am, immediately followed by Mass. Those wishing to attend are asked to bring their own chair, and to wear a mask. He will be laid to rest at Corcoran District Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.