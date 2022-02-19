Michael Joseph Leonardo, 83 of Selma, CA, left us after having a major stroke on February 2nd 2022, the day before his 83rd birthday. He later died at the hospital on February 16th 2022.
Mike is survived by his wife Sharon of 61 years of marriage and three daughters,
Cindy Donabedian, Cheryl Brisco, and Suzanne Grilione. Also surviving son-in-laws, John Donabedian, Jamie Brisco, and David Grilione. Grandchildren; Michael Donabedian, Cody Brisco, Krichele Masen, Jacob Donabedian, Blake Brisco, Halie Donabedian, Anne Brisco, Isabella Grilione, and Sophia Grilione. Great-Grandchildren; Magnolia Donabedian and Jovi Donabedian.
Mike always lived his life to the fullest. One of his favorite things to do was travel. He loved to travel with his wife and family to places like Europe, Pismo, and several states across the country. He also loved to stay healthy by riding his bike every day. Mike always had a story to tell about his life. Whether it was family or a stranger, he loved to talk and make new friends. He will be greatly missed.
Rosary will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Chruch, 1275 Smith Street, Kingsburg.
A Memorial Mass services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, February 25th, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1275 Smith Street, Kingsburg.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.