Michael was born at the Naval Hospital in Annapolis Maryland. He was the first child of Captain Charles E. Tilden, USN (ret) and his wife Helen M. Richmond. Michael grew up in many ports of call throughout California, the Pacific and the East Coast. He learned tolerance and acceptance of all people. The only people he had problems with were bigots.
Everyone who met Michael knew, immediately, that he was a good soul. He had a dry sense of humor, stating the obvious and the ironic, but never at the expense of someone's feelings. He was quick to laugh and slow to anger. You could relax around Michael, he had no dark underlying agenda. No matter what the situation, if he said he had your back, he had your back. Brave and reasonable you could trust him in a clinch. He was kind. He was cool. He told the truth. “A finer person there never was” is the overwhelming consensus from all who knew him.
His vocation and avocation was photography. He was seldom without a camera. He was a co-founder of Spectrum Art Gallery for Fine Art Photography in Fresno. At the beginning of his career he worked for Sunset Magazine. After returning to Fresno he worked as medical photographer at Valley Medical Center and later for UCSF-Fresno Medical Education Program. He retired from UCSF as Supervisor of the Educational Graphic Arts Department (EGAD) in 2005.
Michael was a builder of finely crafted places to dwell. Without formal training and single-handed he built a geodesic dome in the 1970s. In the early 2000s he built a second story onto an 1918 Craftsman Bungalow along with a historically correct restoration of the original rooms. There was nothing that he could not build, nothing in building that he could not do. One inspector when signing off called the completed job “sanitary”.
Builder, sailor, photographer, golfer, explorer, friend. These are just a few brief highlights of a life well lived. Michael came to his faith in Christ later in life and after many years of struggle with organized religion In the end his trust was in the salvation provided by God through Christ and in no other. He picked his own epitaph as an expression of his belief.
“Friends do not weep. I belong to Christ
and in Him I sleep.”
Michael is survived by his wife Paula Coffman Tilden, his sisters Mary Poulos and Ellen Hasson, his brother Mark Tilden, two nephews and eight nieces.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 7th at 10:00 am at St. Michael the Archangel Anglican Church. 5073 N. Palm Avenue at the corner of Shaw and
Palm Avenues in Fresno.
Family and Friends are invited to view Michael's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com