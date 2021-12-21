Melvyn Blanchard was born 83 years ago on August 3, 1938 to Marion Macedo and Everett Blanchard, and passed November 23, 2021 on the Blanchard ranch where he lived and farmed his entire life. He attended Eureka, Kit Carson Elementary and Hanford High class of 1958.
Dad/Pop will be greatly missed and we are thankful for all the wonderful memories and love of the mountains, camping, hunting and fishing he instilled in not only us but many of our friends and family. He loved watching his sons and grandchildren race and worried more than they ever knew. Pop was always there at all the sporting and school events for his grandchildren any time he was asked, he was very proud of all their accomplishments and watching them grow up.
He is survived by his daughter Tina and her husband James Peevey of Hanford; his sons Tim and his wife Cindy Blanchard of Hanford, Jeff and his wife Shannon Blanchard of Visalia. Grandchildren; Morgen, Ashleigh, Zane, Brooke, Jamison, Presley, Frankie, Charlie, Beckham and Quincey Blanchard, Shaythan, Madeline, Garrett and Shylee Barcellos; Great Granddaughter Blakeleigh Ann; Sister Juanita "Snookie" Coelho; brother Dan and his wife LaVerne Blanchard; Sister in laws Alice Milam and Rosie Blanchard; brother-in-law Joe and his wife Denise Mendes; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pat, brother Stan Blanchard and brother-in-law Claude Coelho.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at People's Funeral Chapel, located at 501 North Douty Street, Hanford, CA 93230.
Graveside Service will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery (11680 S 10th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230) with Celebration of Life to follow immediately at St. John's Hall (8301 8 ½ Ave Hanford)
