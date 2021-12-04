Melvin C. Cotta, born 11/21/1928, passed away a few days after he turned 93 on 11/26/2021. He was proceeded in death by his wives Bernadine (1952-1984; 32 years) and then Aleen (1989-2021; 32 years) and his son, Ronnie.
He was born to immigrant parents in Tulare and graduated from Hanford High School. He also attended Visalia City College (COS) and then joined the Navy to become a pilot. However, he was honorably discharged to care for his orphaned sisters.
Self-employment as a dairyman, farmer, and realtor were his major occupations. He also was employed as a surveyor, artificial inseminator, feed salesman, and farm manager during his lifetime.
Being involved in several organizations provided him opportunities to help this community. He helped support 4-H and FFA children with their sheep and pig projects, was a Little League coach, and helped for years at the Kings County Fair Auction and Lamb BBQ. Other organizations Mel was a member of included the Knights of Columbus, Elks, Trade Club, Kings County Country Club, I.D.E.S. and LUSO of America. However, the organization that he enjoyed the most was the Kings County Sherriff Posse. He was so proud when he was named Rider of the Year and a 50-year member. He enjoyed riding his horse with the Kings County Sherriff Posse and the U.S. Marshalls. As a true outdoorsman, he loved camping, fishing and hunting too.
Mel is survived by two children: Renee Booth (Gary) and Rick Cotta; three grandsons: Tyler Booth (Berliane), Trevor Booth (Kristen), and Taylor Booth and four great grandchildren: Lorelai, Ethan, Micah, and Lucy.
The Rosary will be held at the Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Services on Thursday, 12/16 at 6:00 pm with a viewing between 5:00-6:00 pm. The funeral mass will be on Friday 12/17 at St. Brigid's Church at 10:30 am followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations maybe made to the Cancer Society or the Kings County Junior Fair Board.
