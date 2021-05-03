Maury Nyberg passed from this world into the arms of his savior peacefully April 18, 2021. He was at home surrounded by those who loved him.
Maury was a proud native son of Kingsburg. After graduating from KHS in 1943, he enlisted in the navy and served in WWII for two years as a fire controlman third class aboard a destroyer ship the USS Jenkins 447. He enjoyed many years attending reunions of the shipmates who served on the Jenkins during WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
Coming home after being honorably discharged , Maury had a few jobs until settling on a 32 year career as a back safety consultant for State Fund.
After retiring Maury became more active in his Kingsburg community and Kiwanis organization. He served as President of his Kingsburg Kiwanis Club just six months after joining. It was at a training session he met his second wife, Pauline Gibson. They were married in 1999 and worked together in Kiwanis when Maury became Lt. Gov of District 5 of Kiwanis.
Preceding Maury in death were his parents, first wife Lorraine, brother Virgil and his wife Irene, brother Eldon and his wife Alice, and two nephews.
Maury is survived by his wife, Pauline of 22 years, son Jim (Jody), son Thomas (Bonnie) and daughter Suellen (Jim), 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, and nieces and a nephew.
A private graveside memorial will be held May 5, 2021, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am at The Orchard Bible Fellowship Church, 2400 19th Street, Kingsburg.
Donations may be made to the Orchard Bible Fellowship Mission Fund.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
