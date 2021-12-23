Maudine was born in Jayton, Texas to JR and Katherine Crisp. She was one of eight children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years Jim.
Her and Jim moved to California and spent most of her life in the Selma area.
Maudine graduated from Caruthers High School and married Jim Grice in 1952.
After returning from Service, Jim and Maudine settled in Selma where she had a career in the Fresno County Court as well as the Sheriffs office. After serving in that role she went on to open a Real Estate company which she worked with for the remainder of her career.
Maudine is survived by her children, Allan, his wife Lynette, Kim, her husband Scott, Grandchildren, Kyle, his wife Tammi, Aaron and two Great-granddaughters. She has two surviving brothers, Leonard and Steve Crisp. She is proceeded in death by brothers Jack and Richard and sisters Norma and Louise.
She will be remembered by many of her nieces and nephews, family and all of her good friends.
