Mary Serna Garcia (86), entered into rest on December 9th, 2021. She was born to Manuel and Margaret Serna.
Mary attended Lincoln and Woodrow Wilson schools. An avid cook, she worked at Rubalcalvas Restaurant for more than 30 years. She also enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams: the LA Dodgers and Golden State Warriors.
Mary was proceeded in death by her husband Tony Garcia, daughter Yolanda Garcia Aguilar, son Jerry Garcia, her parents, and 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
Mary is survived by 2 sons, John Garcia, Rocky Garcia (Cindy), and daughter Lucille Garcia Beasley. She is also survived by her 2 sisters Martha Azevedo and Antonia Hughes, along with 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A rosary service will be held on January 13th at 5pm at Peoples Funeral Chapel, 510 N. Douty St, Hanford, CA 93230. Burial to be followed on January 14th at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Gustine, CA.
