Mary Marguerite (Records) O 'Neill was born on May 25, 1926 in Los Angeles, California and passed away on September 22, 2021 in Salinas, California. She was born to Fred and Elizabeth Records and grew up, along with her younger sister Jean, in Los Angeles, California where her father was a City of Los Angeles Fireman.
Mary graduated from Hemet High School in Hemet, California where the family had moved after her father's retirement. She and her sister spent their childhood summers with their grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Hemet and had fond memories of those summers.
After graduating from high school, Mary attended Tacoma Catholic Girls College in Tacoma, Washington. While in Tacoma she met James (Jim) O'Neill, who had returned to Sumner, Washington after serving in World War II. They married in January of 1948 and moved to Pomona, California where Jim attended Cal Poly. After Jim graduated from Cal Poly, they moved to Corcoran, California where they raised their 10 children. While raising her children she worked at the Corcoran District Schools for 20 years, secretary to several principals in the elementary and junior high schools.
Mary loved to travel and enjoyed visiting family and friends scattered throughout the United States. Her true passion was writing and her “draft” notes are still found tucked into books, folders and calendars. Her family and friends were treated throughout the years with her witty poems and letters. She will be missed by both family and friends and her fighting spirit will never be forgotten.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband James O'Neill, her parents, sister Jean McCammon, and grandson Devin O'Neill. She is survived by her children, Gary (Sara) O'Neill, Craig (Tricia) ONeill, Kevin (Susan) O'Neill, Ann (Ken) Dubas, Mary Kay Berryman, Michael (Rosanne) O'Neill, Margaret (Peggy) O'Neill, Kathleen (Tom) Cronin, and Elizabeth (John) Menz. She is also survived by her daughter Teresa Joan O'Neill, her Angel who has been by her side these last 63 years. She leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 15 great-children.
A private burial will be held at the Corcoran Cemetery.
Our sincere appreciation to Hospice of the Central Coast and the nurses who helped keep Mary comfortable during her final days.
Donations of remembrance may be made to: Montage Health Foundation, either by mail, on-line or by telephone. Montage Health Foundation, 40 Ryan Court, Suite 200, Monterey, California 93940, telephone 831-658-3630, montagehealthfoundation.org. Please indicate donation is for Hospice of the Central Coast in memory of Mary M. O'Neill.
