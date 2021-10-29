Mary Magdalena Perez was born in Santa Cruz, CA on December 16, 1954 and was called to heaven on October 10, 2021 in Selma, CA at 66 years old. She grew up in Mexico where she was a seamstress, but eventually moved to California where she raised not only her 2 daughters but was blessed with 5 step-children she loved as her own. Throughout her life she had many jobs but she enjoyed being an ESL teacher in Chowchilla (english was her second language), working for Dr. Brown in downtown Fresno and being a Finance Manager for Ford Motor Co. The beach was her happy place, she also enjoyed attending church, playing bunko with her Golden Girls group and she loved spending time with her family & friends. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, godmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Regulo Perez Sr, Bobbie Cain and step-dad Vernon Cain. Her sisters: Natalie Mosqueda and Vera Cervantes and her brother Regulo Perez Jr. She leaves behind her husband Daniel Salazar, her daughters: Veronica Franco Singh and Anna Franco Mathis and her step-children: Allison Willet Graber, Rickey Willet Jr., Michael Willet, Mark Willet and Sadie Willet. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren, 18 step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 24 step-great grandchildren. Her brother Robert Perez and sister Debra Ambrosio.
Services was held on October 28, 2021 at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home 2345 N. McCall Ave Selma a.
