Mary M. Bezera, 95, of Riverdale was taken home to her Holy Father on the morning of September 11, 2021, in Clovis, California.
Mary was born on June 26, 1926 in her familys ranch house in Laton, California. She was the youngest child of Frank J Machado and Maria P Machado. She attended school at Grant School at the corner of her ranch and continued on to Laton High School. She spent much of her time working on the dairy but enjoyed playing the violin at her high school as well as first string in the Fresno County Orchestra. She played tennis all 4 years of high school. Mary attended COS in Visalia and drove a school bus since many of the men were off serving their country in the military. After her first year, her mother became ill, and she stayed home to take care of her and lead her household.
In 1945 she met her husband, Leonel (Lee) Bezera at a Portuguese Celebration in Hanford and they were married on November 26, 1946, in Hanford, Ca. Mary and Lee loved children and wanted a family. They were blessed with one daughter, Mary Bernadette Andrade (Bernie), and raised her in faith, hard work, love, and family value while living on the dairy she was born on. Mary lived on that dairy for 65 years until she and Lee built a house in Riverdale across the street from her daughter and grandchildren. Family meant the world to her.
Mary was lovingly known as Vava to her family and many friends that she made feel like family. She enjoyed taking spontaneous trips to the coast, to visit relatives, and going to all the events and games for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. There is nothing she would not do for them, but first and foremost...she prayed. Vava was the most faithful lady we know, and she lived her life following her love of God and family. Sweet bread was her favorite thing to make for her family and friends. Her bread making brought her joy and was appreciated by those on the receiving end. She was still making it at age 94! Mary was a gift and will be greatly missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Frank J Machado and Maria P Machado, her siblings Frank J Machado Jr and Joe Machado who lovingly called her Babe, and her husband Leonel Bezera. She is survived by her daughter Bernie Andrade (Dave Andrade), her grandchildren David Andrade (Krissy Andrade), Donnie Andrade (Dena Andrade), and her great grandchildren Jessica Andrade, Emma Andrade, Dylin Andrade, Averee Andrade, Trip Andrade, and Taea Andrade.
Visitation will be held at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Parlor in Hanford, California on Friday, September 17th from 4-7 and Rosary at 6:00 pm. Services will be held on September 18th, 2021, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton, California at 11:00 am. Her final resting place will be at Oak Grove Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Our Lady of Fatima Hall.
