Mary Louise was born in Hanford, CA on February 13, 1937, she was the oldest of three children born to Louie and Amelia Crispi.
Mary Louise graduated from Hanford High School and continued her education at the College of Sequoias in Visalia CA.
On April 9, 1955, Mary Louise married William A Ike (Bill) in Armona CA. and together they raised five children. Being an US Airforce family, they traveled the world together with their children living in England, Germany, Scotland, Okinawa, Illinois, Louisiana and settling in California.
Mary Louise and Bill owned and operated Ike's Texaco in Hanford CA for many years. When they retired the business Mary Louise went on to work at Johns Burger Master and then for Tavio Murrietta at Tavio's Mini Mart and Deli which then became Tom and Amy's. She loved to cook and catered many weddings and parties with Lucy Murrietta and Eldora Mattos. There was always a good time going on in that kitchen.
Besides Mary Louise's five children you would always find many others at the house. She was known as Mama Ike to so many. There was always room at her table and in her home, she would go out of her way to make sure others had what they needed.
Mary Louise and Bill were active in the Kings County Sportsman's Club and she loved to attend the Sons of Italy events with her many Aunts and Cousins.
Mary Louise was preceded in death by her husband William Arthur Ike and youngest daughter Shirley Ann Dutra. She is survived by daughter Barbara (Paul) Rohrbough, son Steven Ike, son William Ike and daughter Rosemary (Jay) Jensen. Loved as Nana by 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren with 1 great grandchild and 1 great great grandchild to arrive soon. She is also survived by her brother Robert (Carol) Crispi and Patricia (John) Simonich.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, January 9, 2021; 4pm to 6 pm at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty Street, Hanford, CA.
Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2021; 11:00 am at the Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, CA.
Reception immediately following at St. Johns Portuguese Hall 8301 8 Avenue Hanford, CA
The family would like to thank Adventist Health Hospice Care for the amazing support and care given to Mary during her final days.
