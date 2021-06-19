Mary G. Costa peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 2, 2021 just shy of her 92 birthday. She lived a full life and had many adventures along the way.
Her journey began in Modesto, California when she was born on June 11, 1929 to Manuel and Maria Perry. Her parents were immigrants from the Azores Islands. Mary maintained close ties with her Portuguese culture throughout her life. She attended Holy Ghost celebrations and returned with her mother to the Azores in order to fulfill a promise to pay debts on behalf of her late father. The pilgrimage was such an undertaking that it made the local newspaper on their return.
She married John M. Costa at the age of sixteen. Mary had a keen business sense that helped in the management of their businesses over the course of their marriage. She proudly gave birth to two children, Mary M Borges and John V. Costa. She was very active in the Marin County 4-H with her children. Her guidance helped several young people to successfully win awards for the care of their show rabbits.
After the marriage ended, Mary maintained the ranch in Olema, California. She sold wood, rabbits, and helped with translation services. Her fluency in Spanish, Portuguese, and English were a trusted skill to many in the area.
Mary had a beautiful voice. She loved to sing Karaoke and was most known for her performances of Patsy Cline. She caught the eye of the love of her life; Patricia Claeys, while on stage singing “Walking After Midnight”. They were inseparable for the next 25 years. Playing cards with friends was a weekly event.
Together they camped in the High Sierra, were Snowbirds in Arizona and hosted grandchildren for summer outings. She got a thrill out of teaching others how to fish. They loved traveling in groups and were often joined by her sister Lena (Alfred) and daughter Mary (Manuel). Mary had several collections that included: Coins, Fine China, Stamps and Antiques. Her fascination with rocks and precious stones led to her starting a business selling Native American Jewelry.
Marys garden at Leisure Lake Mobile Home Park (Petaluma) was quite a showcase. She was gifted in her ability to grow beautiful carnations, geraniums and roses. Neighbors complimented her display of plants and ceramic figurines. She brought several of those tiny statues to her new apartment at Heritage Park (Hanford) when she moved to the Central Valley to be close to her daughter.
While living in Hanford she became active as a parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She enjoyed participating in events with her neighbors at Heritage Park. Spending time with family was always a highlight. She was proud to see children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great great granddaughter be baptized, receive communion or get married. Graduations were meaningful to her because she valued education.
Mary was a vivid storyteller. She could captivate a room while recounting her experiences during the Great Depression or highlights of memorable trips. Once she was almost tattooed in Maui! Her compassion for those less fortunate was expressed during her lifelong generosity to programs that benefited women and children in need.
She was preceded in death by: wife, Patricia R. Claeys; sister, Lena (Alfred) Hogan; brother, Manuel F Perry Jr.; daughter, Mary M (Manuel) Borges.
She is survived by: son, John V. (Fran) Costa; grandchildren, Mary (Joseph) Castro, Jonathan (Michiko) Costa, Michelle (James) Matos and Victoria (Tim) Stevens. Her great grandchildren are Isaac (Marilyn) Castro, Jess Castro, Lauren Castro, Mallorie Stevens, Robert (Stacey) Stevens, Timmy Stevens and Tori Stevens. Mary had one great great granddaughter, Kaylynn Cordero.
The family thanks Hines Hospice for providing loving care and a peaceful environment for Mary's last days.
If you live long enough you have the opportunity to experience several lives. Mary did that with a fiery determination and great passion.
Family and Friends are invited to view Marys legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
