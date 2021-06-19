Mary Fernel Gilstrap Downing died peacefully at her Home in San Diego, Ca., early in the morning of May 27th, 2021, at the age of 98. Fernel was preceded in death by her husband of 73 yrs., 3rd. generation Kings County Farmer and WW II Navy Veteran of the War in the Pacific, Roy Downing. Fernel and Roy were truly the finest examples of our “Greatest Generation”.
Both Fernel and Roy were held in high esteem and much beloved by friends and colleagues both as a couple and in their respective careers. Fernel was a child prodigy on the Piano and was University trained in Piano and Pipe Organ performance. She served as Church organist at Hanford First Presbyterian Church in the 60's and taught Piano and Pipe organ. Beyond her gift on the Piano and Pipe Organ, Fernel made a career for herself as an Executive Secretary and Administrator. In the early 60's she served in this capacity to the Rev. Art Sueltz, Pastor of Hanford First Presbyterian Church. Beginning in 1965, Fernel served for 16 yrs., first as the Administrative Assistant to Dr. Roy C. McCall, the first President of the newly formed California Community College- The College of the Desert- in Palm Desert Ca., and then for his successor Dr. Fern Stout. In addition to being known as the consummate professional as an Administrator, throughout her life Fernel quietly shared her Gifts as a Mentor to many, by whom she is deeply loved. Roy and their beloved sons Rex, Vic and Mike; her 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren were the center point of her life. Fernel had a great intellect and was a strong, sensitive, supportive, fun and loving Partner, Mom and Grandma.
Fernel's “go-to Scripture” was from the Apostle Paul (and Timothy's) letter to the Philippians: “Finally beloved, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things. Keep on doing the things that you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, and the God of peace will be with you”. Mary Fernel Gilstrap Downing far exceeded even the Apostle Paul's highest expectations in her fulfillment of this Wisdom from Scripture. She will live on in our lives as a rich blessing to us all.
