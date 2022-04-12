Mary Ann Toste, age 82, passed away suddenly on 1 Apr 2022.
Mary Ann was born and raised in Hanford and was a lifetime resident living and working in the community. She attended Thomas McCarthy Memorial School, Hanford High, and COS. She married Edward C. Toste in 1958 and had three children.
Mary Ann worked as the Secretary at McCarthy School starting in 1966 and retiring after 46 years. Even then, she continued to support the school as a volunteer for the next few years finally having to stop when she began having mobility problems. During her time at McCarthy, she was also the girls volleyball, basketball, and softball coach thru the years at the school. She supported the Sees Candy Easter Fundraiser, the school Pancake Breakfast, and the Saint Brigid Valentine Dinner Dance held annually at the Hanford Fraternal Hall. She was also involved in other organized fundraisers such as the DeCampos Dinner and Scholastic Book Fairs. She was a member of the Hanford Fraternal Hall and the Cabrillo Club.
Every student that has come thru the school knew her. Many students over the years, at one time or another, sat in front of her desk on the bench; whether waiting for a parent, appointments, medication, forgotten homework or facing disciplinary action from the dreaded principle. As a “secondary” mother to so many of the students she was the second person to know (right after the teacher) if they needed something. Mary Ann knew the students and parents by name and would follow their continuing education and achievements through HUHS, COS, Fresno State and beyond. She was a “mother” to all graduates. Her and Edward would attend HUHS Football and Basketball games until they were unable to.
Even away from the school, her life revolved around the school and St Brigid Church. Every May, for one week, she hosted the statue of Our Lady of Fatima in her home. She also volunteered to clean the church once a month with other St Vincent de Paul volunteers.
She enjoyed taking cruises, sipping on Pina Coladas while partaking in the on-board casinos. At home, her favorite phrase was “we should go out to Tachi for a hot dog”...code for” Pina Coladas and some casino time”. Another favorite of hers was making a run to (really having someone pickup) Superior Dairy.
Over the years her family and friends were very important. Early in her marriage, on the weekends the brother and sisters-in-laws would gather at her house for playing Pokeno and other card games, drinking coffee, and just enjoying all the company.
Mary Ann was an avid Elvis fan. When she retired from the school after 46 years an “Elvis” was invited to her retirement party to sing and dance with her.
Mary Ann was proceeded in death by her mother Carmen (Carrie), her stepfather Marcello (Marcy), and her father Macario.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; her children Chris, Eileen (Brian), and Deanna (Ken); her grandchildren Christopher, Danielle, Patrick, Ryan, Kristen, Andrew and Dalton; and her great grandchildren Haylee, Alexia, Jacob, Colton, and Gaige.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 21 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. and the Rosary following at 6:00 P.M., Peoples Funeral Chapel, 501 N. Douty Street. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. St. Brigid Church, 1001 N. Douty Street with Graveside services immediately following at Hanford Cemetery. At the conclusion, all are invited to Hanford Fraternal Hall for a Celebration of Life.
Family request in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: St Rose-McCarthy Catholic School and/or St Brigid Catholic Church.