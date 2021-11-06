Marv Passed away Friday, October 22, he was 87 years old. He is survived by his beloved bride of 67 years, Charlotte. Marvin is one of six children. He is survived by sister Shirley (Harlin). He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, sons Dan, Chris (Kathleen), Lisa (Shannon), Diane (Josh) and Mariana (Mark). His Grandchildren Alex, Matt, Jessica, Jonathan, Brandon, Easton, Cade, and Josie. He is also survived by his great grandchild Brenden.
Marv was born in Hanford, CA where he went to high school and married his high school sweetheart and lifelong companion, Charlotte. They moved to Reno, NV in the early 1960's where he managed numerous grocery stores in the area until his retirement in 1999. During that time, Marvin played fast pitch softball for 20 years, winning the World Championship twice, held 7 season MVPS and 6 batting titles.
In his retirement years he enjoyed working in his garden and tending to his yard. He also built many wood birdhouses, which he joyfully gave away to anyone who wanted one.
He will fondly be held in loving memory for his witty sense of humor and generosity to his family and all that knew him.
Marvin loved all animals big and small. In lieu of flowers please donate to the local SPCA or Humane Society in Marvins name.
A celebration of life will be held at Pinnochio's Bar & Grill, 4820 Vista Blvd. in Sparks, NV on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 11am to 2pm. Please stop by during these hours in remembrance of Marvin.
