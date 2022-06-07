Marvin Cunningham of Cascade, MT (formerly Sheffield, IL) passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Marv was born March 13, 1934 to Raymond and Effie Cunningham in Sheffield IL. He graduated from Sheffield High School in 1952 and then joined the Navy at 18 years old. On November 24, 1956 he was united in marriage to Vivian Boutin. Marvin retired from the Navy in 1971, Senior Chief Medical Corps and settled in Lemoore, CA. He then returned to school where he completed his BA in Environmental Health and Safety on the GI Bill from Fresno State University. When Vivian passed away in 2004, he relocated to Cascade, MT where he created and grew Morass Acres to the enjoyment of many.
Marv is survived by special companion Donna Hayes; brothers Phillip Cunningham and Gene Young; children, Michael (Teri) Cunningham; Michelle (Dave) Shannon; James (Sha) Cunningham; Stephen Cunningham and his significant other Rebecca Dresel; grandchildren, Brandon, Stacie, Hannah, Calli, Nathan, Holly, Kara and Jack; and great-grandchildren, Lilian, Ethan, Landon, Logan, Dex, Karter and Ayden.
Marv was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Effie Cunningham, his wife of 48 years Vivian Cunningham, daughter Jannette L. Cunningham, his sister Phillis Sperry (Sis), brother Chuck Young, Uncle Dewey and cousin Lyle Eggum.
He traveled around the world with the Navy. He was a Korea and Viet Nam veteran, Boy Scout leader achieving Silver Beaver award for 50 years of service, an avid outdoorsman. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cascade, MT., a life member of Knights of Columbus 4th degree and a member of the Marine Corp League.
There will be a vigil at Sacred Heart Church on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 7:00pm. A funeral mass will take place at Sacred Heart Church, MT on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10:00am. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.schniderfuneralhome.com.