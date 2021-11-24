On September 29th, 2021, Martha Boyce passed away of natural causes at the age of 88 after a long and fulfilling life.
She was born, Martha Jones in Arkansas in 1933, and married the love of her life, Arvil Boyce, in 1949. Together they had three boys, Jesse, Terry, and Steve. Arvil and Steve passed away in the 2000s and Jesse just last year. It warms the familys heart to know that Martha is now with her departed sons and husband. It is easy for friends and family to envision Martha giving each of them one of her trademark, rocking, long, warm, bear hugs upon reuniting with them at the gates of Heaven.
Martha worked for many years at Candlewick Yarn in Armona while raising her boys. She was an amazing Southern cook, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother who always put family first. She was also a fierce gambler and bingo player. Friends who sat next to her when she won at bingo, remember the howls and hugs that soon followed. She loved winning and physically expressing the joy of a great victory.
She is survived by her son, Terry, and daughter-in-law Tammy Boyce, daughter-in-law, Vicki Boyce. Grandchildren Shawna Bettencourt, Jason Boyce, Nathan Boyce, and Chris Boyce. Great-grandchildren Jake Young, Tyler Roe, Maddy & Ellie Boyce, Jared, Ashlyn, and Callen Boyce, and Wyatt Boyce. Great-great-grandchild, Jessie Boyce, and lots of lifelong friends.
Services will be held at Whitehurst McNamara 100 W. Bush Street, Hanford, CA 93230 on Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at 11 am.
