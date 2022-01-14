The world lost a bit of laughter when Mark Stimmell passed away on December 19, 2021. Mark brought laughter and joy to all he met and is remembered as one of the nicest, most loving, caring, and funniest persons ever. He left everyone he encountered with a smile or a laugh and will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.
Mark was an insurance broker with Walter R. Reinhardt Insurance Agency and was considered a friend to all of his colleagues and clients throughout the Valley. Mark was born in Visalia on October 29, 1946, to Earl and Frances Stimmell. He grew up in Kingsburg and played football and baseball at Kingsburg High where he graduated from in 1964. He attended Reedley College, earned a degree in business from CSUF, then began his career in the insurance industry. He was an avid golfer and a member of Northpointe Community Church of Fresno, where he served as an usher and a greeter for many years.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Joan; his daughter, his pride and joy, Lisa Stimmell Kolich of Emerald Hills and her husband Tom; two grandchildren who he adored, Ryan and Alexandra Kolich; his brothers Gary and Nevis Stimmell of Livermore, and Alan and Pam Stimmell of Florence, OR; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Our hearts are broken, Honey; but we know well see you again in Heaven.Well just follow the laughter.
Services are pending.
If you would like to honor Mark, you can do so with a donation to Camp El-O-Win at www.campelowin.org or by mail to Friends of Camp El-O-Win, 6533 N. Bungalow Lane, Fresno, CA 93704
