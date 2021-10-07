Mark Nelson.jpg

Mark Steven Nelson, 62, passed away Sep. 14, 2021 in Prescott, AZ. He was born Jan. 24, 1959 in Bellflower, CA to Ronald and Adeline Pimentel Nelson. He was raised on the family farm in Selma, CA and graduated from Selma High School in 1977. Mark proudly served in the US Army from 1979 to 1982 at Fort Hood, TX. He worked at Sun-Maid Growers in Kingsburg, CA for 40 years with the final 30 as an IAM union machinist. He retired in 2018 and moved to Chino Valley, AZ with his wife Alice.

He loved riding and training horses. He took pride in constantly learning new horsemanship skills.

He loved pack trips into the Sierra backcountry with friends, including many trail-clearing work trips with the Back Country Horsemen of CA. Mark was always busy with household improvement projects and trying to make things better for others. He enjoyed creating metalwork projects that he shared with many. He loved spending time with close family and friends, and when out and about in the community he never met a stranger. He loved travelling throughout the United States and Canada in recent years.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary. He is survived by his wife Alice, brother Les, numerous beloved family and friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass was held in Chino Valley, AZ. A Visitation and Rosary/Vigil will be held at Page Funeral Chapel, Selma, CA on Oct. 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Floral Memorial Park, Selma, CA on Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute http://giveto.supportbarrow.org or Oakdale Equine Rescue www.oakdaleequinerescue.org or Tunnel to Towers Foundation www.t2t.org or the charity of your choice.

