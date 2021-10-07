Mark Steven Nelson, 62, passed away Sep. 14, 2021 in Prescott, AZ. He was born Jan. 24, 1959 in Bellflower, CA to Ronald and Adeline Pimentel Nelson. He was raised on the family farm in Selma, CA and graduated from Selma High School in 1977. Mark proudly served in the US Army from 1979 to 1982 at Fort Hood, TX. He worked at Sun-Maid Growers in Kingsburg, CA for 40 years with the final 30 as an IAM union machinist. He retired in 2018 and moved to Chino Valley, AZ with his wife Alice.
He loved riding and training horses. He took pride in constantly learning new horsemanship skills.
He loved pack trips into the Sierra backcountry with friends, including many trail-clearing work trips with the Back Country Horsemen of CA. Mark was always busy with household improvement projects and trying to make things better for others. He enjoyed creating metalwork projects that he shared with many. He loved spending time with close family and friends, and when out and about in the community he never met a stranger. He loved travelling throughout the United States and Canada in recent years.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary. He is survived by his wife Alice, brother Les, numerous beloved family and friends, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass was held in Chino Valley, AZ. A Visitation and Rosary/Vigil will be held at Page Funeral Chapel, Selma, CA on Oct. 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Floral Memorial Park, Selma, CA on Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute http://giveto.supportbarrow.org or Oakdale Equine Rescue www.oakdaleequinerescue.org or Tunnel to Towers Foundation www.t2t.org or the charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.