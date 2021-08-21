Mark Darren Lusk was born in Tulare, CA on October 18, 1960. He passed away at home on August 9, 2021, surrounded by the ones he loved. Mark graduated from Redwood High School in Visalia, CA. Mark and Kim were high school sweethearts and in September they would have celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary. After graduating high school Mark worked as a manager in the grocery industry, and in 1989 Mark graduated from the College of the Sequoias Police Academy. He was hired by the Kings County Sheriff's Department where he wore many hats throughout his 30 years of service which included Senior Deputy, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Dive Team Sergeant and Detective Sergeant. Mark made many great lifelong friends at the Kings County Sheriff's Department.
Mark loved cheering for the San Francisco 49ers and Giants, spending Sundays watching NASCAR, camping, and traveling with the family; with the beach being his favorite destination. There will always be found memories of Mark at sunset on the beach with his wife by his side and a beer in his hand.
Mark and Kim raised two wonderful children. He was blessed to be a son, husband, father, uncle and a grandfather to his namesake Tiago Mark Lusk.
He is survived by his wife Kim Lusk of Visalia, CA, his children Keith Lusk (Sofia) and Kaitlyn Lusk, his grandson Tiago Mark Lusk, his mother Thelma Lusk, Sister-in-Law Kris Brown (Steve), his nephews Conrad and Ross Brown, along with many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Henry “Skeeter” Lusk.
Marks family will host a Celebration of Life at a future date. We ask that donations be given in the name of Mark Lusk to a charity that is close to your heart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.