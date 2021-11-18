Marjory Rocha (Margie) 56 of Hanford, CA passed away on November 13, 2021 surrounded by her husband and children. Margie was born on August 9, 1965 she was the 9th of 11 children born to Alton and Phyliss Costa. She graduated from Hanford High in 1983. She married her high school sweetheart Steve Rocha in May 31, 1986, and had 2 children. Margie loved spending time with her family. Her favorite places were sitting by the campfire while camping, hunting, and their many trips to the beach. She loved taking her dogs Bella, Maize, Gizmo, and Cooper for their walks. You could always hear her cheering and yelling while watching her favorite teams, the Oakland As and Raiders. No matter how she felt you would always see a smile across her face. She was a member to the Catholic Daughters, Cabrillo Club, SPRSI, St. Anthony of Pismo Beach, and PSFA of Stratford.
She is preceded in death by her parents Alton & Phyliss Costa, her brother Dale Costa, her father in Law Gus Rocha and brother in law Chris Rodrigues. She is survived by her loving husband Steve Rocha, her son Damon Rocha (Erika) and her daughter Kayla Rocha (Nick). Her siblings Tom Costa (John), Sandra Rodriguez (John), Vernon Costa (Brenda), Janice Augusto (Ron), Marylou Bunch (Larry), Gary Costa (Steven), Carol Augusto (Raymond), Joyce Martinez (Phillip), Chris Costa (Debbie) and sister in law Jackie Costa. Her Mother in law Dolores Rocha, sister in law Cindy Rodrigues and brother in law David Rocha. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating her life. A visitation will be held on Monday November 22nd from 1:00 P.M. 3:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Rosary and Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 23rd at 10:00 A.M. at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. Remembrances can be sent in memory of Margie to Cabrillo Club Scholarships; Marilyn Dutra 861 Woodridge Circle, Lemoore, CA 93245
