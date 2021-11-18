Marjorie Hardin, 93, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2021 in Virginia Beach, VA. She was born in Clearwater, CA on May 23, 1928 to Bowen and Molly Finfrock. She was a 1946 graduate of Union High school in Ukiah, CA and a 1949 graduate of Glad Tidings Bible Institute in San Francisco, CA where she met the love her life, Guy Hardin.
Marjorie and Guy were married in 1949 and they had three children, Rebecca Jo, Douglas Grant & Penny Patrice. She enjoyed being a pastors wife, teaching Sunday school and childrens Church. Additionally, she worked as a teacher, volunteer coordinator for the schools, a community reporter for the Hanford Sentinel newspaper and retired from a position in the credit department at Beacon Oil Company in Hanford, CA. In her free time, she was an avid reader and quilter.
Marjorie was predeceased by her parents, 5 of 6 siblings, and her husband. She is survived by her sister, Betty, three children and five grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, November 18 at 11:00 at Azalea Garden Church of God, 1541 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. She will later be laid to rest next to her husband in Texas. In lieu of flowers, please visit https://act.alz.org/donate to make a contribution to the Alzheimers association in honor of Marjorie. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
