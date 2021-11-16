Marion was born in Ada, OK to Matthew and Cora Ray. She was one of ten children born to the Rays. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1966.
Marion worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Bell and as a sales clerk at Joy's Hallmark in the 70's and 80's. She volunteered for several organizations over the years, including Crisis Pregnancy Center, Jail Ministry, Child Evangelism Fellowship, South Valley Community Church's Celebrate Recovery, and, her longest ministry, Kings Christian Schools Mother's Ministry, where she spent her days serving lunches and loving on kids.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Landon Schlosser; their three children, son Robert Schlosser, wife Ronda, from Bakersfield; daughters Lisa Borba-Rhoads, husband Marty, Sarah Pierce, husband Justin Pierce, both of Lemoore; beloved grandchildren Joseph, Andrew, Julien, Kylie, Bill, Alexa, Aleya, Ricky, Lilly and Johnny; bonus grandchildren Ryan, Sarah, Levi, Matt, Jennifer, Mary and Macey, brothers Chesley “Tiny” Ray, wife Charlene; Dalton Ray, wife Jacky; Bob Ray, wife Linda; and Ken Ray; and her sisters Barbara Hughes, husband Frank; her twin sister Sharron Reed, husband Tom; and Susie Monteiro, husband Valter. She was preceded in death by her parents Matthew and Cora Ray, brothers Walker “Corky” Ray, and Morris Ray.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 4:00 -7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Celebration of Life will be held at South Valley Community Church on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Kings Christian School 900 E. D Street, Lemoore, CA 93245, or South Valley Community Church 25 Willow Dr., Lemoore, CA 93245.
