Hanford, California - Mario Duarte Silveira passed away peacefully on Oct.14th 2021. He was born January 10th 1953, in Cedros, Faial Island Azores to Manuel Duarte Silveira and Maria Silva. He immigrated with his family to America in 1959.

Mario is survived by his wife Ramona Baker Silveira, son Adrian Silveira of Hilmar, daughter Andrea Leal of Morgan Hill and his grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents and brothers Manuel, Joe and Tony.

A service is to be held Monday Nov. 8th 2021 at 11:00am at the Oakdale Memorial Chapel at 830 W. F Street Oakdale, CA 95361. Reception following at St. Marys Catholic Church.

