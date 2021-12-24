Marilyn Katen Vierra passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021, at the age of 77. She was a loving wife, mother, Vava, friend and a faithful servant of the Lord.
Marilyn was born in Hanford, CA, on August 22, 1944, an only child to George and Margaret Katen of Riverdale, CA. Her parents were Portuguese dairy farmers, and she spent most of her time on the farm. At a very young age, she developed a great faith in God and lived a life of service to the Catholic community. In 1964, she married her husband of 57 years, David L. Vierra, and together they raised four children.
Marilyn embraced her Portuguese heritage and taught catechism, confirmation, RCIA, and many other religious education classes. She attended mass daily and shared her Catholic faith with others. Marilyn was a member of many organizations, including, Alter Society, Adoration Chapel Coordinator at St. Bridges Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Good News Jail Ministry, Tulare-Kings Right to Life, and former Director at Immaculate Heart of Mary. She was a fierce advocate for unborn babies and unwed mothers; she also taught bible study, for jail ministry and believed in rehabilitation for those incarcerated. She will be remembered for her empathy, compassion and abounding love.
Marilyn is survived by her husband David, children Marie Fajardo (Manny), David Vierra (Susan), Kathryn Hein (Martin) and Steven Vierra. Grandchildren Joe Rios (Mandy), Seth Vierra (Hannah), Kyle Vierra, Katie Vierra, Ellie Hein, Margaux Hein, Jack Hein, Emily Hein, and Paris Vierra. She has 4 great grandchildren, and other family and friends including Carolyn Casey and Saundra Martin, who were like sisters. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, George and Margaret Katen.
Rosary will take place on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 6:00 pm at Saint Peters Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, in Lemoore. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:00 am, at the same church. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with a reception immediately following at St. Johns Portuguese Hall 8301 8 ½ Avenue Hanford, CA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Tulare Kings Right to Life, P.O. Box 3531, Visalia, CA 93278 or Crossroads Pregnancy Center, 206 W Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230.
