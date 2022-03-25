On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Marie Theresa Rea, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 85. Marie was born on November 9, 1936 in Los Banos, California to Manuel and Mary Mendes. When Marie was a child, she and her family moved to Stratford and then Lemoore to operate their family farm and dairy. She attended Stratford Elementary School and Central Union Elementary School and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1956. Marie worked as a Receptionist for a local doctor and as a Bank Teller at Crocker Bank in Lemoore and the Lemoore Naval Air Station. It was at the bank where Marie met the love of her life, Richard Rea. They married on October 14, 1967 and were married for 54 years. During this time, Marie was a homemaker and, when her children were in high school, a cafeteria cook for the Lemoore Elementary School District. After her retirement, she volunteered for many years at the Lemoore Senior Citizen Center.
Marie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed traveling to the central coast in their RV, making crafts, reading, crocheting, playing Bingo and socializing with friends at the Senior Center, watching football and cheering on the Raiders, and cooking and baking (her specialties were Portuguese Filhós, sweet bread, sopas, and molho peixe; ebelskivers; and many types of Christmas cookies). She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Peters Parish in Lemoore. Marie was known for her devotion to her family, generosity, loyalty, honesty, and sense of humor. She will be deeply missed.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Mary Mendes; and her brother, Manuel Mendes, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Richard Rea; her daughter, Theresa Rea Martinez (Frank); her son, Michael Rea (Flor); six grandchildren, Jordan, Jaszmeine, Jessenia, Juleeza, Ava, and Madison; and four great-granddaughters, Jaylena, Jessy, Lilliana, and Stormy.
A public visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel, 420 West D Street, Lemoore, with a rosary to follow. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on April 1, 2022 at St. Peter's Church, 870 North Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, with reception to follow at Lemoore Senior Citizen Center, 789 South Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maries honor to Lemoore Senior Citizen Center, 789 South Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, California 93245.