Marie Philomenia Ormonde, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022. Marie was born on October 3, 1933 in Hanford, California to parents Antone P and Mary Silveira, the eldest of eight children. She graduated from Hanford High School, worked as a cleric at the Hanford Court House, and attended local Portuguese events, where she met her husband of 65 years, Andrew Ormonde. They married November 29th, 1952 at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford and raised their family in Laton, CA.
Marie enjoyed baking, gardening, tending animals, and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie was also a devout Catholic, and enjoyed attending mass at St. Ann's in Riverdale.
Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew, her son-in-law Charles Hines, her sister Helen Silacci, and two infant brothers. She is survived by her six children, and their families: Elizabeth Hines, daughters Yvette Mendoza (Steve) and Renee Castillo (Byron); Bernadette Fontes (Dennis), daughters Courtney and Kaycee; Andrew Ormonde (Bobbie), daughters Katherine and Andrea; Mary Augusto (John), sons Daniel (wife Andrea, sons Levi and Coleman), Kevin and Steven; Anthony Ormonde (Marlene); Gerald Ormonde (Isabel), son Zachary.She is also survived by her sisters Alice Elairo, Rose DeRuiter, and Ethel Kopal, and brother Anthony P. Silveira Jr.
The family would like to thank Hannah's House for their care during Marie's final days. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 21st at St. Ann's Parish in Riverdale at 9:30 a.m., followed by Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton.
