Ten-year-old Maria Rita Valadao, known by those who loved her simply as Rita, was brought to heaven on the wings of angels on the evening of March 18, 2022.
Rita was born on October 2, 2011 in Clovis, California and grew up in Hanford.
During her short time on this earth, she touched the lives of all those who knew her. She made friends everywhere she went, her smile and infectious laugh lifting up all those around her.
Her spirit was only matched by her intelligence, fierce determination, and enthusiasm for life. She enjoyed competition, and was a hard worker, traits displayed while showing cows throughout the Central Valley. She was a happy and fun-natured girl who loved adventure, swimming, singing, playing piano, and spending time with her family. Even at such a young age, Rita cared deeply for those around her and embodied true kindness and compassion.
Rita is survived by her parents Miguel and Maria Fernanda Valadao and brothers Fernando and Antonio in addition to her grandparents: Eduardo & Maria Fatima Valadao; aunts and uncles: Eddie G. Valadao, David Valadao and Terra Valadao, Melinda Valadao, Joao Roberto Carmo and Patricia de Cassia Ballassini (Brasil), Mauro Cesar Carmo (Brasil) and cousins: Eddie, Victoria, Matthew, Bella, Conner, Madeline, and Lucas Valadao in addition to an abundance of other relatives, friends, and acquaintances she touched during her brief time with us.
She was welcomed with loving arms into her eternal life by her grandparents Joao Gualberto and Maria Helena Carmo.
To help honor the memory of Rita, donations may be made to the Tulare Kings Right to Life. Visit www.tkrl.org or call (559) 732-5000.
The Valadao family is grateful for all the prayers, well wishes, condolences, meals, flowers, and donations on behalf of Rita.
On March 29, 2022 services will be held at St. Brigid Church. Viewing at 9am, 10am rosary, 11am mass followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.