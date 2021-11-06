Maria Luisa Medina was born on July 24, 1955 in Mercedes, Tx and was called home on October 24,2021. Maria moved to California at a young age with her parents and brothers and sisters. Maria settled in Hanford and became a mother to five children, 4 sons and 1 daughter. Maria was employed with Kings County as a janitor for 21 years before retiring in December of 2019. Maria loved spending her retirement days with her family but especially her grandchildren who she loved dearly. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, nana, daughter, sister, and friend. If anyone knew Maria they knew she absolutely loved her San Francisco 49ers. She will be dearly missed by her mother Ramona Torres of Hanford, by her brothers and sisters John Medina and wife Anna of El Paso, Tx, George Medina and wife Patricia of Hanford, Sergio Medina and wife Sandy of Bakersfield, Frank Medina of Los Angeles, Martha Velasco and husband Angel of Los Angeles, Maggie Padilla and husband Jesus of Hanford, Lupe Troyer and husband Bruce of Elkhart,IN, Angie Olivera of Hanford and Alice Castaneda-Luis and wife Jennifer of Lemoore, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her memory will be forever cherished by her children Juan Medina from Hanford, Raymond Castillo jr and his wife Alicia from Hanford, her daughter Sylvia Castillo from Hanford, Jesse Santana Castillo of Hanford, and Richard Medina and his Wife Maddy from Hanford. Maria will be greatly missed by her nine grandchildren, all of Hanford, Aviana, MacyRose, Sophie, Isaiah, Ethan, Karissa, Zachary, Lailani, and Zaid.
Maria is preceded in death by her dad Juan Medina.
A celebration of Marias life will be held on November 19th, 2021 at 10am. At Koinonia Church 12536 Hanford Armona rd, Hanford CA 93230.
