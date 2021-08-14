Maria Estella Luna, 66 of Selma, California, died on August 09, 2021, in Selma, California. Estella was born to Victor Sevedra Rodriguez and Esther Sanchez on July 21, 1955 in Calexico, California. She was the eldest of two daughters, and had six brothers. She grew up in Kingsburg, California and graduated Kingsburg High in 1973.
Estella met her future husband Alfred G. Luna at James Marshall Elementary School in Fowler, California. Later when they began dating at KHS and while reminiscing on older childhood photos, it was realized that Estella and Alfred were enrolled in the same elementary school class. Together they raised their three children and enjoyed camping with family and friends, attending concerts, or dancing into the early mornings.
Estella worked for 30 years in the Insurance field, primarily as an Underwriter. She loved taking road trips, the beach and the mountains, the limelight, and was a kind soul who was too intelligent for her own good.
Estella is survived by her three sons, Christopher Anthony Luna (wife-Sundeep), Alfred Estevan Luna (husband-Mikus), Aaron M. Luna; one grandchild, Christopher Anthony Luna Jr; one sister, Esther Prine; and three brothers, Mario Rodriguez, Albert Rodriguez, and Emilio Rodriguez.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Alfred G. Luna; her parents; three brothers, Victor, Carlos, and Alejandro; and her grandson.
Estella was a friend to many, and loved by all. She will truly be missed.
Viewing will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 at Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel, 1588 Lincoln Street, Kingsburg.
A Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel, 1588 Lincoln Street, Kingsburg immediately followed by burial at the Selma Cemetery, 2430 Floral Avenue, Selma, CA 93662.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
