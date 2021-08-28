Margarito “Robert” Serna, 82 passed away on August 6th in Hanford, California.
Robert was proceeded in death by his wife, Rosemarie Serna, his parents, Manuel and Margaret Serna, sisters: Claudia Romero, Isabelle Raygoza, Virginia Teixeira, Gloria Mendez, and brothers: Matt, Frank and Richard Serna. Robert is survived by his two daughters: Lisa (Rudy) Parra Jr., and Debra (Mark) Colvard. He was known as Papa Robert to four grandchildren; Jennifer (Joe) Costamagna, Jacob (Danette) Parra, Jonathan and Jared Colvard; four great-grandchildren; Gabriella and Giovanni Costamagna, Damien and Danica Parra. Sisters: Pini Ruiz, Mary Garcia, Martha Azevedo, and Toni Hughes.
Papa Robert enjoyed watching western movies and TV series such as Gunsmoke and the Virginian. He became a fan of the most recent Yellowstone series. His most favorite interest was watching championship boxing matches and was looking forward to the upcoming Manny Pacquiao fight. As a young boy, he grew up watching local boxers with his dad and shared this interest with his daughters and grandsons. Going to the beach for the day was another favorite thing he liked to do along with spending his time with family. He enjoyed cooking and was very good at it, he became known for making delicious homemade salsa and sharing his jars of salsa with family. We could always count on having a fresh jar of salsa from dad. When he was unable to cook anymore, he loved sharing daily dinners with the family. During conversations with dad, he always had something funny to share. It gave him pleasure to see us laugh and spirits lifted. His sense of humor was truly a gift. His love of music from the 50s and keeping a clean car are traits all family members know about Papa Robert.
Robert was a man of pure strength, courage and simplicity. He was proud of his family, their accomplishments and of his Native American (Amah Mutsun) background. He missed our mom greatly; nothing could replace their relationship. He did his best to live his life without her these past two years, but it was easy to see his heart was broken. We celebrate their reunion in heaven; and take joy in knowing they are together again. Robert modeled the true essence of our family core values -put God first, be strong, don't give up; work hard, the payoff is great; don't stress, life is too short, laugh and love your family. We live by those values every day.
Rosary service followed by Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 9th at 9:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church; 10435 Hanford-Armona Road. Cemetery services will be private and for immediate family only.
Family and Friends are invited to view Roberts legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591
