On Saturday, April 10, 2021, the loving wife of Denver Johnstone and the mother of William Presher, passed away at the age of 75 in the Adventist Health Hanford with both her son and husband at her side. The cause of her death was pneumonia.
Jane was born in Sanger, California to William and Verna Haar. She grew up near Delano, California while living on a large grape producing ranch where her father, a World War II Navy veteran, was the superintendent of operations. Janes younger sister Kathy died in 1975 from pneumonia at age 25.
Jane started a long career of working for the State of California as an employee with the Department of Motor Vehicles in Los Angeles. Later, she worked at the Highway Patrol office in Bakersfield. From there, she moved to Hanford and worked for many years at the Visalia office of the California Department of Rehabilitation as a Case Service Assistant until her retirement.
In recent years, she has undergone both surgery and chemotherapy for cancer. She was especially thankful for the treatment given by Dr. Kate O Hanlan and Dr. Bhupinder Chatrath. The staff at Sequoia Regional Cancer Center was very caring and compassionate.
Jane was a long-time member of St. James Lutheran Church in Hanford.
There will be an outdoor memorial service for Jane on Saturday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m. at St James Lutheran Church 1780 Emma Lee Ln Hanford, CA.
