Margaret (Bailey) Crain passed away peacefully on July 26,2021 at the age of 92.
She will be remembered by her family and many friends as a loving and wise woman who embraced the goodness in all people.
Margaret was born in Selma, California to Glen and Irene Bailey on May 23, 1929. After graduating from Selma High school in 1947, she married Kendall Crain and moved to the countryside near Selma to begin a new life as a helpmate on the family farm.
Margaret work for the Selma Justice Court for seventeen years as a process clerk. After retiring she moved to Fresno where she lived until her death.
She will be missed by her four children: Sandra Aune (Richard) of Fresno, Kendall Steven Crain (Karen) of Florence AZ, Patrick Crain (Wendy) of San Diego, Melinda Chavez (George) of Visalia. Margaret dearly loved her five grandchildren; Carrie Wilson, Taylor Aune, Michaela Doyle, Kendal and Karlie Chavez and her four great grandchildren Serena and Jessamyn Wilson, Ashlynne and Aiden Doyle.
Remembrances can be made to Shinzen Friendship Gardens PO Box 16178 Fresno CA 93755 or Central Valley PBS 1544 Van Ness Ave Fresno CA 93721
