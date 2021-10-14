Marcelleen “Marcy” Fae Anderson Pacheco Van Workum, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2021.
Born December 20, 1928 in Laton, CA to Celby and Edith Anderson, she attended Laton School's graduating in 1947. As the baby in the family, she and her four sisters remained close their whole lives. She attended 4Cs College in Fresno and took her organizational skills to work at Security Pacific Bank.
In 1951, she married Anthony Pacheco, and they were blessed with three children: Susan, Michael, and Candice. They enjoyed 32 years together until his sudden passing. Marcy then took up square dancing and eventually married her dance partner (turned life partner), Richard Van Workum, in 1988. They enjoyed traveling, music concerts, and time together, as well as with family.
Marcy was a stay-at-home mom; when her children began school, she took a job near them at the Laton School District where she worked until retirement in the Office of the District Superintendent. She was a member of the First Christian Reformed Church of Hanford. There she participated in the Coffee Break Womens Bible Study (AM and PM) for 20 plus years and led the program for 8 years. She admired nature often watching birds in her yard because in it she saw the awesome power of its Creator, her Lord.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Richard Van Workum; her children: Susie and Willie Chavez, Mike and Kathy Pacheco, and Candi and Darryl Koelewyn, her grandchildren: April Leavens Casey, Steve and Tiffany Chavez, Kristen and Corey Reenders, Lael and Curtis Dunn, Marissa Pacheco, Jared and Jaclyn Pacheco, and Kyle Koelewyn, and 17 great-grandchildren who loved her dearly. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law: John and Sharon Van Workum, Martha and Dave Heaton, and Bill and Teri Van Workum. She was preceded in death by her parents, Celby and Edith Anderson, mother-in-law, Dorothy Van Workum, and siblings: Dulcie Rutherford, Mary Avis Sagaser, Marvin Dick Anderson, Aurel Baker, and Juanita Warmerdam.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17 at Peoples Funeral Chapel in Hanford, CA.
Graveside Services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Monday, October 18 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 18 at the First Christian Reformed Church of Hanford.
Arrangements are under the direction of People's Funeral Chapel in Hanford.
