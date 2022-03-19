Manuel Villagran Sr. was born December 19,1924, in Lemoore Ca. Went to be with the Lordon February 19, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Gumicinda Villagran,his wife Angelina,his oldest son Manuel VillagranJr., his brothers Trinidad and Joe, and his sister Juana.
He is survived by his four children.Josie Penso and husband Manny, John Villagran and wife Ruth, Fred Villagran and wife Loretta, Ronnie Villagran and wife Iris. All of Hanford, Lupe
Villagran of Armona. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Manuel was a W.W. II veteran. He was honorably discharged in March of 1946.He was in the Rhineland Ardennes, Central Europe battle. In Belgium at the Battle of the Bulge, where he was wounded.
Manuel received an expert M-I Rifle Combat Inf. Badge, W.W.II Victory Medal, Purple Heart, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.
Manuel worked in numerous farms as a laborer. He was a foreman for Warmerdam Farms for many years. Later he worked for the Hanford Sentinel until he retired.
Manuel and Angelina Villaran will be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery 3033 E. Bear Mountain Bl. Arvin, Ca. on April 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.