Manuel Fernando Rosa, 85 of Hanford, CA passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 in the arms of his loving wife of 66 years, Rosalina Rosa.
Manuel was born on the island of Pico, Azores on October 6, 1936 to Jose Fransico DaRosa and Maria Garcia DaRosa. Manuel and his six siblings experienced a childhood of very hard work and great sacrifice which helped to shape his drive, perseverance, and work ethic for a lifetime. At the age of 17, Manuel met the love of his life and future wife, Rosalina Silva. They married on December 29, 1955 and began their family right away. Their eldest son, Fernando was born on June 26, 1956, however his life was tragically cut short at the age of four when he died of Meningitis. This was followed by the birth of their first daughter who tragically died in childbirth. This was a devastating loss for Manuel and Rosalina and in Manuels final weeks of life, he often spoke to Rosalina about joining his children in heaven. Although those were difficult times back in the old country, Manuel took some comfort in the birth of their next son Helio and soon after Helia, followed by twins Ivone and Fernando whom they named in honor of their first son.
In 1968, unsatisfied with the life he could provide for his growing family, Manuel bravely decided to pack up his four children, his wife, and mother-in-law and seek out a new and better life in the United States. He and the family landed in Peobody, Massachusetts where other family members had immigrated and promised work and opportunity. There was no question that life in the Massachusetts suburbs was incredibly different from the island life he was accustomed to, but he managed to thrive becoming a mechanic at the Sylvania Light Factory, buying a home, and living his American dream. The family would grow by two more in Massachusetts with the births of both Michael and Victor.
Now, with six children, his wife, and mother-in-law in tow, Manuel decided on another bold and brave move to the other side of the country and a climate a bit more like what he remembered along with the promise of fertile land and work to be had. This brought him and the family to a home and small farm in Hanford, CA in 1976, where he would live out the rest of his life. Manuel loved his property and over the years and with tireless work, he raised cows, pigs, and chickens just to name a few and planted every kind of fruit and nut tree and vegetable that he could grow on his land. Most notably, he grew and sold Taro Root, which is highly sought after in the Portuguese community. He sold his crop both locally and in large shipments to the east coast. Although Manuel loved to farm, his actual career was as a carpenter and handyman having worked for countless dairymen, farmers, and others remodeling and repairing hundreds of homes in his career and all the while teaching his kids his trade, how to farm, and most importantly, how to work hard, sustain and provide for yourself, and do right by other people. In 1996 he and Rosalina took on the next step in their American dream and became United States citizens.
Always the adventurer and following the lead of our local relatives, in 1992 he decided to build and open a restaurant in Selma and Rosas Pizza was born. He mostly relied on his children to run the restaurant and he continued to work as a carpenter during the day and then nights and weekends at the restaurant. He did this for 25 years eventually retiring and selling the business to his son Fernando where it remains open today. Manuel loved to interact with customers and always provided them with his friendly smile.
In recent years, Manuel remained busy maintaining his property, still doing a few odd jobs for family, and visiting his kids, relatives, and occasionally the Tachi Palace Casino.
He is preceded in death by his first born son Fernando and his infant daughter, his parents, Jose Fransico DaRosa and Maria Garcia DaRosa, his brother Rafael Rosa, his sister Carmen Pereira, his sister Maria Des Candeias Pereira, his mother-in-law, Maria de Céu Silva, and dozens of in-laws from his and Rosalinas large family.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Rosalina, son Helio (Mary), daughter Helia Barcelos (Joe), daughter Ivone, son Fernando, son Michael, and son Victor (John Lieberman). In addition he is survived by eight grandchildren, Christy Husmann (Jeremy), Linda Taylor (Glenn), Michael, Megan Barcelos, Devin Balbach (John Matthew), Ashley Coelho (John), Madison and Sydney Silveira along with eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Paulino Rosa (Lina) in Faial, Azores, sisters, Palmida Mattos of France and Maria Alice Pereira of Pico, Azores and sister-in-law, Theresa Rosa, wife of Rafael.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 30th from 4:30-6:00 PM, with a Rosary at 6:00PM at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Chapel in Hanford. His funeral will be held Wednesday, December 1st at 10:00 AM at St. Brigids Church in Hanford followed immediately by his internment at Calvary Cemetery. The Rosa family invites all family and friends to a reception and Celebration of Life at Roy Fialhos Hanger at 7414 18th Avenue in Lemoore.
