With great sadness, we share the passing of Mannie H. Cunha on January 6th, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home in Riverdale, CA with his loving family by his side.
Mannie was born July 3rd, 1941 in Downey, CA to Manuel M. Cunha and Marguerite H. Cunha. Mannie served his country as a Marine in the US Marine Corps for two years as a reserve. He worked for Farmer Johns, and on his parents many dairies in the Los Angeles, Fresno, and Lemoore areas. He also drove hay trucks. Mannie eventually owned and operated his own hay business called M. Cunha Trucking and later Cunha Hay with his sons for more than 40 yrs.
His last business endeavor was his feed store in Riverdale, CA called Easy Feed & Seed. He ran that business for many years meeting many people and being an active member of the community. He was a Riverdale Chamber of Commerce member for years, St. Hall secretary for a term, and he donated to many Portuguese clubs and halls such as the Cabrillo Club, St. Hall, and Stratford Portuguese Hall.
Mannie enjoyed old cars, hay trucks, and cows. He enjoyed hearing stories associated with racing his cars, hauling hay somewhere, and going to cow sales with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed trips to the coast with his wife and family, fishing trips to the mountains, car shows, and gambling trips. His greatest blessings were his five grandchildren. He was most proud of his precious grandkids.
Mannie will surely be missed by many, but none more than his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Manuel M. Cunha and Marguerite H. Cunha.
He leaves behind his loving wife Kathleen Cunha of 50yrs, and four children Jeffery Cunha of Riverdale, CA, Donald Cunha of Riverdale, CA, Gary (Laura) Cunha of Lemoore, CA, and Manuel (Tonya) Cunha III of Oakdale, CA. Five grandchildren Manuel Cunha IV, Carson Cunha, Johnnie Cunha, Abigail Cunha, and Zachary Cunha.
A Graveside Service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton, CA on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm.
