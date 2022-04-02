Lynnmarie Neilson, age 66, was entered into rest on Friday, March 4, 2022. Lynnmarie was born October 23,1955 in Hollister, California
Lynnmarie was a graduate of Hollister High School and Fresno State University, where she earned a RN degree. Lynnmarie retired in April, 2019 as a Home Health Nurse. Lynnmarie enjoyed quilting, old movies, classic rock and spending time with her family.
Lynnmarie is survived by her son Caleb Leon Neilson (Mariel); daughter Aiko Lisa-Marie Rodriguez (Chris); grandchildren Dylan Masuda, Avalynn Masuda, Tristan Rodriguez, Ryker Rodriguez, Quinn Neilson, Rhett Neilson; and brothers Dennis Laveroni and Keith Laveroni (Barbara).
Lynnmarie was preceded in death by her mother Fern Kelly Laveroni.
A Celebration of Life for Lynnmarie will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM at a private residence located at 9241 Denver Ave, Laton, CA 93242. If possible, please wear something bright. Lynnmarie would have wanted it that way.
