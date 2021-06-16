On May 14, 2021 Louise gave birth to her soul. She was born November 19, 1938 to Samuel and Beauty Martinez in San Diego, California. Louise spent most of her life in Julian California. Louise is well remembered in the mountain town of Julian, as the paper lady because you could always see her speeding around delivering newspapers early in the morning. She worked in the local cafes including Dudleys Bakery as a short order cook, tended bar at the Rongbranch and was famous for the 1,000s of apple pies she baked, making them all by hand from scratch for the weekend visitors and Apples Day Festivals. She loved fishing and hunting and going for car rides with her kids. Louise moved to Hanford and was a resident for the last 20 years.
You could always find Louise playing bingo, where she was having fun and making new friends. She loved making fudge and giving it away to everyone. She raised 3 children on her own and did an amazing job. Her footprints will never be forgotten. She loved being around family and friends.
She is proceeded into death by her parents Samuel and Beauty Martinez, her son Roland Andermatt Jr, Granddaughter Britney McCalmon and siblings George & Marie Martinez, Roy & Rene Martinez, Bud & Irene Martinez, Evelyn & Bill Millard, and brother in law John Lawrence and sister in law Carol Martinez and nieces and nephews.
Louise is survived by her siblings Phyllis Lawrence and Augustine (Did) Martinez, her children Karl & Barbara Andermatt, Yvonne & Paul Silva, Steven & Janet Andermatt, and her 6 grandchildren, Karl Andermatt Jr., Tabitha & Brian Blakey, Samantha & Joseph Swigart, Brooke & Justin Sanchez, Erica Stouffer and Michelle McCalmon.
Louise has numerous great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
On Friday, June 11th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford, Ca. at 5:30pm a recitation of the rosary followed with Mass as 6pm honoring Louise.
On Saturday June 26th at 10am a Celebration of Louises Life will be held at the Santa Ysabel Mission near Julian Calif.
