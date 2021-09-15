Lorraine Mae Wenzel passed from this life on the morning of September 5th, 2021 in Hanford California.
Lorraine was born on October 1st, 1927 in Wenatchee Washington to Allen and Mildred Gilliam. Lorraine Married Robert Wenzel in 1949 and eventually moved to Lemoore California where they raised their 7 Children. She loved spending time with all of her Children, Grand children and Great Grand children.
She Would listen to the stories of their childhood and they would bring her joy and laughter as well as the Occasional corrections of how they really went!
Lorraine enjoyed painting, listening to Jazz and exercising as well as learning and investing in her future as well as her childrens futures. She always put her families needs before her own opting to shop for herself at Thrift Stores but always spared no expense when it came to shoes for her walking. Lorraine loved the Lord and would often spend hours everyday on YouTube listening to her Gospel music!
She is survived by two sisters, Naomi Morgan and Rachel Robinowtz, as well as her seven children, Becky Harper, Mark, Mary Beth, Joey, Barry, John, and Toby Wenzel. She also has thirteen grandchildren and eight reat-grandchildren.
