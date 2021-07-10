On Saturday, June 19th, 2021, Lori Deann Kane, loving mother and compassionate nurse lost her battle with cancer at the age of 59.
Lori was born in Hanford, CA in 1962 to Jimmie and Mary Evett. She grew up on the family farm and cultivated a passion for gardening, cooking, and community. She graduated from Fresno State Nursing Program in 1983, and continued her career in nursing for 38 years.
Lori was preceded in death by her father Jimmie. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Brad, her two daughters, Audrey & Amy, her mother, Mary, sister Sheri, brothers Brad and Lance and 6 niece and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 12th, 2021, at Grangeville Cemetery at 10428 14th Avenue, Armona, CA at 10:00 A.M. followed by a reception at First Presbyterian Church of Hanford, 340 N Irwin St., in Hanford. Flowers through Gonsalves Fasso Flowers in Hanford and donations; please see Loris gofundme page https://gofund.me/8358f60b.
