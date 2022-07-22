On July 7th, Lois Jean Miguel (nee Johnson) ended her struggle with cancer and Passed from this life into the next. She will be greatly missed by family and her many Friends.
Lois is survived by her husband, Marvin (Bud) Miguel; a daughter Sharon Ianni (Nee Owens) of Hanford, CA; son, Rick Owens of Bakersfield, CA and Lonnie Owens of Fresno, CA. Jesse Owens and Robert Winters preceded her in death.
She is also survived By a brother, David Johnson, of Visalia, CA as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, Nieces and nephews.
Lois was born to Jesse and Ruth Johnson on January 14, 1936, at her grandparents Mabel and Joe Cobine's home in Lemoore, Ca. She never moved far from her place of Birth the furthest being Fresno, CA, where she attended business college for a time As a young woman.
Lois married Leo Owens on June 12, 1955. Leo and Lois had two dreams for their life Together, to own a successful trucking business, and have a large family. They were Well on their way to realizing both when Leo tragically lost his life in a truck accident in Ridgecrest, CA
As a widow, Lois needed a job, which she found at the Armstrong Rubber Company. She Worked in the office there for a time, but left for a better position as office manager for Himovitz Enterprises in Hanford. The years rolled by, and the company changed hands Twice, but Lois remained as the office manager. Her skills in handling all things office (scheduling, payroll, etc.) made her irreplaceable. When asked when she was Going to retire, she would look at you, smile, and say, “Not now.” Lois loved her work.
Lois and her husband Bud loved to travel, and through the years they visited many, Many places, including the British Isles, the Caribbean, and Alaska and Hawaii, as well As every state in the Lower 48. Quite an accomplishment, and Lois's bursting photo Albums proved it.
Lois loved to host events. 4th of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas and birthdays were her Specialties, with plenty of decorations and lots of food. Her house would ring with Conversation, laughter and warm feelings. And kids. She loved having the house full of Her children and grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Lemoore Church of the Nazarene, 726 E D Street, Lemoore, CA
Memorial donations can be made to Lemoore Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 681, Lemoore, CA 93245