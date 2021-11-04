Lois Marie Stone, 66 years old, was born in Hanford, CA on January 29, 1955. She lived in Laton CA since she was two years old. She passed on to be with Our Lord on October 24, 2021 in Santa Monica, CA surrounded by her family after a courageous 5 ½ year battle with cancer.
She worked a number of jobs as a young woman but found her career at Savemart in Hanford, CA where she worked as a cake decorator and cashier for 30 years. She was known for her exquisite wedding cakes and her great customer service as a cashier. She had a special knack for working with her elderly customers who always wanted to be in her line. Lois was a college graduate with a degree in Business Administration from Fresno Pacific University and went on to get her teaching credential. She was very artistic and worked in a number of medias as well as being an accomplished horsewoman.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents Virgil Brewster, Sr. and Mary Brewster.
Lois is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dean Stone of Laton, CA and her three children, Michael Stone and wife Michelle of Laton, CA, Krissie Womack and husband Blair of Santa Margarita, CA and Connie Barker and husband David of Janesville, CA.
She had 6 grandchildren and her first great grand-child on the way.
Lois is also survived by three brothers, Larry Brewster of Dayton, Ohio, Virgil Brewster, Jr. of Laton, CA and Wayne Brewster of Lemoore, CA. as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Lois was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton as well as Our Lady of Fatima Altar Society,
The family wishes to thank the extraordinary nurses, doctors and technicians at UCLA Medical Centers in Santa Monica and Westwood CA.
Services for Lois Marie Stone are on November 9, at 4pm Rosary followed by Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton, CA 93242
