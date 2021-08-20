Lois Elaine Rutter was born in Hanford, California on December 2, 1943. She married her loving husband, Joseph William Rutter, on June 29, 1961. They were married for 56 years until Joseph passed away in 2017. Lois joined her husband and went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2021.
Lois was a homemaker for 60 years. She lived all over the United States with her husband and family, but finally settled back where she grew up in Hanford, CA. Lois was very involved in the Church. She was a faithful Christian servant and was active in several ministries. Although she loved all animals, she was passionate mostly about her cats, having many throughout the years. She also loved to garden and landscape. Her yard was always a beautiful sight.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents William Stewart and Anna Linda Walker. She was also preceded by her husband Joseph William Rutter and her brother Bill Walker. She is survived by her loving children: Lorrie Robinson, Lisa Eliason and Dave Eliason (son-in-law), Lizabeth Wagner, Joseph Rutter and Celine Rutter (daughter-in-law). She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Melissa, Linda, Sara, Alison, Kyle, Jeffrey, Zackrey, Joseph, Weston, and four great-grandchildren; Elysha, Caleb, Jacob, and Hayden. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Martin.
Lois was an amazing woman and was the center of the family. Together with her husband they created a strong foundation to build on. There is not a single person in the family that did not have a close and personal relationship with her. She was truly lovely.
Lois Rutter will be laid to rest next to her husband in Hanford Cemetery on August 23rd, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.
